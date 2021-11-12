Left Menu

Nalco Q2 profit jumps seven-fold to Rs 748 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:45 IST
Nalco Q2 profit jumps seven-fold to Rs 748 cr
  • Country:
  • India

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported the almost seven-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 747.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 107.27 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 3,634.59 crore, over Rs 2,399.05 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Nalco is a navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines.The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal, and power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021