Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic welcomes "change in tone" from UK over N.Ireland trade talks

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:52 IST
EU's Sefcovic welcomes "change in tone" from UK over N.Ireland trade talks
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MarosSefcovic)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said on Friday there had been a welcome change in tone from British Brexit minister David Frost in talks over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, but said serious headway was still needed next week.

"I acknowledge and welcome the change in tone of discussion with David Frost today, and I hope this will lead to tangible results for the people in Northern Ireland," Sefcovic told a news conference in London after the talks.

"We need to make serious headway in the course of next week. This is particularly important as regards the issue of medicines. Uninterrupted long term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is the protocol-related issue on everyone's mind."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021