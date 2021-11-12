AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) on Friday warned its members against bidding for and supplying any medical equipment to the Andhra Pradesh government citing non-payment of money.

It has put out a ‘Caution Notice’ on its twitter account, warning the members. The notice has come two months after AIMED forum coordinator Rajiv Nath wrote a letter to AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director D Muralidhar Reddy saying the governing body of their association resolved to put out a caution on its website over failure to clear the outstanding amounts.

“We have received multiple complaints from aggrieved AIMED members on non-timely payment by MSIDC for the medical devices supplied. We request clearance of outstanding dues, failing which the Association members will be advised for future sales only against advance payment,” Rajiv Nath said in the letter in September.

He attached a summary of payments overdue to some of the Association members.

AIMED put out the Red Notice asking its members and their distributors not to make any supplies to MSIDC without 100 per cent advance payment.

“Any sales done are at your own financial risk after this Red listing,” it warned.

The MSIDC is the state government’s agency entrusted with the task of procurement and distribution of drugs, surgical, consumables and medical equipment besides construction and maintenance of hospital buildings.

While Muralidhar Reddy did not respond to calls or messages for clarification, sources in the Medical and Health department said the pending bills for medical equipment could be over Rs 900 crore.

“For the fight against Covid-19 alone we purchased a lot of equipment, including ventilators, for which about Rs 329 crore is due,” the sources said.

