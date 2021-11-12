Hulladek plans to recycle 50,000 tonnes of e-waste by 2025

Kolkata-based e-waste management firm Hulladek plans to recycle 50,000 tonnes of e-waste annually by 2025, a senior official of the company said on Friday.

Hulladek Recycling Chairman and Managing Director Nandan Mall said that generation of e-waste in the country is growing steadily over the last decade and is expected to grow further with increased use of electronic goods. The country generated 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste in 2020. Its recycling is now a Rs 1,600-crore industry.

''There is a need for organised players in e-waste collection and proper handling which is not taking place as the unorganised scrap dealers don't have knowledge of handling hazardous elements,'' Mall said.

At present, the company has an e-waste collection network in 23 cities in 13 states and plans to increase presence in all the states, he said.

The scrap dealers resort to acid bath or chemical leaching for metal extraction. This method only recovers 20-25 per cent of the precious metals.

They also dismantle the electronic items, retrieving metals that have a resale value, while the remaining is dumped into landfills or water bodies, which have cause environmental pollution, Mall said.

E-waste management and handling rules were introduced in 2011, which were updated in 2016 by the Central Pollution Control Board which overseas formal e-waste management in the country.

