Left Menu

Green corridor created for transportation of heart from Delhi airport to AIIMS

The Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor on Friday evening for the transportation of a live heart from the IGI Airport to the AIIMS hospital, officials said. It was transported to the hospital from the Delhi airport in just 20 minutes, covering a distance of 16 kilometer, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:25 IST
Green corridor created for transportation of heart from Delhi airport to AIIMS
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor on Friday evening for the transportation of a live heart from the IGI Airport to the AIIMS hospital, officials said. The heart was was brought by air from Chandigarh at 4.20 pm. It was transported to the hospital from the Delhi airport in just 20 minutes, covering a distance of 16 kilometer, they said. According to the officials, an information was received from the Head of the Department of the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) AIIMS for providing a green corridor to facilitate heart transportation from Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport to AIIMS Hospital.

The traffic police provided a fast-moving green corridor, facilitating the transportation of the heart in 20 minutes. The distance would have taken almost one hour in normal routine, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021