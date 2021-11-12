Uttarakhand gets 3 tourism awards

Uttarakhand on Friday bagged prestigious national awards in three different categories in the field of tourism.

Rishikesh got the 'best adventure destination' award, Jim Corbett the 'best wildlife destination' award, and Kedarnath the 'best spiritual destination' award.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy presented these awards to his Uttarakhand counterpart Satpal Maharaj at a function in Delhi.

''Uttarakhand has emerged as a prime tourism, wellness tourism, and Ayush destination after 'corona'. Getting the best awards in three different categories is a proud moment for the state,'' Satpal Maharaj said after accepting the awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)