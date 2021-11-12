Left Menu

Uttarakhand gets 3 tourism awards

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:37 IST
Uttarakhand gets 3 tourism awards
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand on Friday bagged prestigious national awards in three different categories in the field of tourism.

Rishikesh got the 'best adventure destination' award, Jim Corbett the 'best wildlife destination' award, and Kedarnath the 'best spiritual destination' award.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy presented these awards to his Uttarakhand counterpart Satpal Maharaj at a function in Delhi.

''Uttarakhand has emerged as a prime tourism, wellness tourism, and Ayush destination after 'corona'. Getting the best awards in three different categories is a proud moment for the state,'' Satpal Maharaj said after accepting the awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021