Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus to stem human trafficking - state news agency

Iraq's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had halted direct flights to Belarus from Iraq, in a bid to protect Iraqis against human trafficking gangs.

"The Iraqi embassy in Moscow and Warsaw coordinate Iraq's efforts for the voluntary return of those who are stranded at the Belarus border," the Iraqi state News Agency quoted the ministry spokesperson as saying.

"Iraq has stopped direct flights between Iraq and Belarus," he added. (Reporting By Omar Fahmy, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)