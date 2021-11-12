Schaeffler India inaugurates large-size bearing refurbishing centre in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India Ltd on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art large-size bearing refurbishment centre in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a release said.

The facility was set up in partnership with Premier Bearings India Ltd, an authorised distribution partner for Schaeffler India.

''The centre represents our commitment to being the preferred technology partner as we combine efficiency and our deep product understanding to deliver value to our customers.

''I am confident that this facility in association with our long-standing distribution partner will play a pivotal role in maintaining defect-free production for customers,'' Schaeffler India Managing Director and CEO Harsha Kadam said.

Premier Bearings India Ltd Chairman Surendra Choraria said, ''Over the years, our partnership with Schaeffler has helped us build and enhance our technical competence. We are confident that this facility will fulfil the customers’ growing demand for sustainable and efficient bearing reconditioning services.'' With this centre, the company said it has enhanced its service offerings and proximity to customers to repair bearings used in continuous operating process industries such as mining, metal and minerals, pulp and paper, railways, power sector and many others.

These bearings play a critical role in such industries by keeping high-value machinery operating continuously and efficiently, the release said, adding that their condition has a significant influence on the overall availability of machinery and plant profitability.

''Bearings are typically replaced with new ones, as they reach the end of operating efficiency. But replacement of large size bearings is not an easy and economically viable process. It involves significant costs and long lead times,'' the release added.

