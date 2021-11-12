Go Fashion sets IPO price band at Rs 655-690/share, aims to raise around Rs 125 cr

Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors, on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 655-690 a share for its Rs 1,014-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription on November 17 and conclude on November 22. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 16, the company announced in a virtual press conference.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,878,389 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch 1,013.6 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund roll out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets, to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

''We are going to raising around Rs 125 crore, which is going to roll out 120 stores in addition to the stores, which we are planning,'' said Go Fashion Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Gautam Saraogi.

Go Fashion India, which was the first company to launch a brand exclusively dedicated to women's bottom-wear category, has a market share of about eight per cent in the branded women's bottom-wear market in fiscal 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, Go Fashion had 459 EBOs located across 118 cities.

The company has expanded its stores through a cluster-based expansion model and intends to continue to expand its presence by setting up new EBOs by following the COCO model that ensures better operational control over the stores, Saraogi added.

Over the expansion, Saraogi said its business is strong as far as margins and profitability is concerned.

''One of the things is good in our business is that cash generation is good. The kind of primary component we require for growth is little.

''Our internal accruals will support the expansion. We feel that raising about Rs 125 crore from primary will be enough for us to sustain growth in the years,'' he said.

On asked why he is going for public listing, Saraogi said, ''We feel that it is right time to go public. If we delay the public issue, we will be very late in our life. It is important that the company goes public at right time during its business cycle.'' Saraogi said the company will follow a mix of online and offline for expansion. Currently, online contributes around five per cent of its total sales.

''We want to scale it to 15 per cent in the next 3-4 years through omni channels and new app, which we are going to launch,'' he said.

The company has raised capital twice to fund its retail journey. In 2014, it had raised Rs 60 crore from the Sukoya capital and Rs 100 crore from ICICI Ventures in 2018, he said.

According to him, the entire market size is Rs 13,500 crore in 2020 and is going to be Rs 24,000 crore by 2025.

''In this Rs 13,500 crore, the branded space is around 33 per cent, which is around Rs 4,000 crore. In this, we have a market of eight per cent,'' he said adding that the real advantage with this category is have high room of growth.

Currently, the company has around 50 products and has plans to expand the segment.

Under the offer-for-sale (OFS), PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust are going to offload 7.45 lakh equity shares each, Sequoia Capital India Investments will sell up to 74.98 lakh shares, India Advantage Fund S4 I will divest up to 33.11 lakh shares and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I will sell up to 5.76 lakh shares.

Currently, PKS Family and VKS Family Trust hold 28.74 per cent stake each in the company, Sequoia Capital holds 28.73 per cent stake, India Advantage Fund has 12.69 per cent stake and Dynamic India Fund owns 1.1 per cent stake in the firm.

Go Fashion said that 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, while the remaining 10 per cent has been set aside for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 21 equity shares and in multiple thereof.

The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing a range of women''s bottom-wear products under the brand, ''Go Colors''.

It is among the few apparel companies in India to have identified the market opportunity in women''s bottom-wear and have acted as a ''category creator'' for bottom-wear.

Its bottom-wear products, including churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers and jeggings, are sold across multiple categories such as ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, denims and plus sizes.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors (formerly IDFC Securities) and ICICI Securities are the lead managers to the issue. The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

