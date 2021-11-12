Left Menu

Ashok Leyland to transfer EV business to step-down arm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:11 IST
Ashok Leyland to transfer EV business to step-down arm
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Friday said its board has approved transfering of its electric vehicles (EV) business to its step-down subsidiary Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, India (SMAL) for Rs 240 crore on a slump sale basis.

Also, the board at its meeting held on Friday has approved the transfer of its eMaaS (e-mobility as a service) business for Rs 65 crore to Ohm Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, India, a step down subsidiary of Hinduja Automotive Ltd, UK, the promoter of the company, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

''The transfer of EV business to Switch India is being undertaken with an aim to integrate the capabilities of Ashok Leyland's EV business,'' the company said, adding it is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022.

SMAL has been primarily formed to drive the EV business of the company, it added.

On the other hand, the transfer of eMaaS business to Ohm India is being done with an aim to integrate the capabilities of the company's eMaaS business, it said.

Ohm India is formed to drive Ashok Leyland's eMaaS business, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021