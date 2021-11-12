Karnataka CM Bommai promises Lockheed Martin support

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the State government would offer necessary cooperation to the Lockheed Martin company to set up its base here.

The assurance came when a delegation of global aerospace major Lockheed Martin led by its vice-president (International Supply Chain and Industrial Development) Vincent Panzera called on Bommai, an official press release said.

''India is the fastest growing and sixth largest economy in the world. Karnataka and Bengaluru are the technology powerhouses of the future,'' Bommai was quoted as saying.

The Chief Minister said the Lockheed Martin is a leading defence technology company in the world and Bengaluru offers huge potential for the growth of aerospace industries.

''The investor-friendly policies of the Karnataka government has created conducive environment for setting up industrial units here,'' he added.

