Left Menu

Yes Bank invokes pledged shares of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:20 IST
Yes Bank invokes pledged shares of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd
  • Country:
  • India

Yes Bank has acquired over 7 per cent stake in Asian Hotels (North) Ltd after invoking pledged shares as the company defaulted on loan repayments.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the lender said it has acquired 14,02,991 equity shares by way of invocation of pledge, constituting 7.21 per cent of the issue paid-up share capital of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.

''Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares of borrower subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by the bank to the borrower,'' Yes Bank said.

The bank said the proceeds from the sale of shares will be utilised to reduce the loan secured by such shares.

Asian Hotels (North), which is into the hospitality sector, had a turnover of Rs 72.58 crore as on March 31, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021