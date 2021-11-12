Yes Bank invokes pledged shares of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

Yes Bank has acquired over 7 per cent stake in Asian Hotels (North) Ltd after invoking pledged shares as the company defaulted on loan repayments.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the lender said it has acquired 14,02,991 equity shares by way of invocation of pledge, constituting 7.21 per cent of the issue paid-up share capital of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.

''Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares of borrower subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by the bank to the borrower,'' Yes Bank said.

The bank said the proceeds from the sale of shares will be utilised to reduce the loan secured by such shares.

Asian Hotels (North), which is into the hospitality sector, had a turnover of Rs 72.58 crore as on March 31, 2021.

