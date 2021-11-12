Left Menu

Glenmark Pharma Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 275 cr

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 17.44 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 274.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 233.99 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.Its consolidated revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 3,147.44 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:37 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha said, ''We delivered yet another quarter of consistent performance, both in revenue growth and profitability. We have continued to perform well in our core therapy areas and launched differentiated products.'' Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday closed at Rs 523.65 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.68 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

