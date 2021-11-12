Subsidy should be used for promotion of domestic consumption: Tea Board chairman

Tea Board chairman P K Bezboruah on Friday said subsidy given to the industry should be used for promotion of the beverage to boost its consumption in the domestic market. Speaking at the biennial general meeting of Tea Association of India (TAI), he said money at disposal of the board is around Rs 200 crore per year.

''Tea Board gives subsidy to the industry and it should be used for promotion of consumption of the beverage in the country and not for anything else. ''Per capita consumption of tea in the country is low, which should be increased for the long term sustainability of the sector,'' Bezboruah said. The average per capita consumption of tea in India is estimated to be close to 0.786 kg. K K Dwivedi, the principal secretary of industries and commerce department of the Assam government, said a comprehensive tea policy to give impetus to the sector will be announced soon. The Assam government has also decided to set up a world-class tea park in the state, he added.

