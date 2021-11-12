Left Menu

Go First resumes flight services on Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:51 IST
Go First resumes flight services on Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Go First Airways, formerly known as Go Air, has resumed flight services on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route after halting it since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, an official said on Friday.

State Principal Consultant for Civil Aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana, said that the Go First flight was flagged off from Lengpui Airport in Aizawl on Thursday to mark the resumption of operation.

The airline operates on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route, he said.

According to Lalhmingliana, Go First Airways halted its operation in Mizoram on March 25 last year after the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said that at least four airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, Alliance Air and Go First -- are currently operating in the state.

Mumbai-based Alliance Air had launched its operation on the Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on August 7.

