International trade fair tickets to be available at 65 Delhi metro stations

Tickets for the India International Trade Fair, to be held from November 14-27, will be available at 65 Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Friday.The fair was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:22 IST
International trade fair tickets to be available at 65 Delhi metro stations
The fair was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it will start selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for 'Business Days' from November 14 and for general public days from November 19.

The 'business days' of the trade fair are from November 14 to 18 while the general public days are from November 19 to 27.

IITF entry tickets will be available at only 65 select metro stations. The tickets can be purchased from the customer care centres of these stations from 9 am to 4 pm, the DMRC said.

These stations include Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station.

IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station, it said. This station is next to Pragati Maidan, the site of the fair.

To cater to the rush during the trade fair, additional ticketing counters, guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Supreme Court metro station and other stations as required.

After a year's gap, IITF will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14 -27, with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as its theme, the commerce ministry had said early October.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation organises the mega event, which was first held in 1979.

The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that IITF was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.

