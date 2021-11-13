U.S. will open talks with Japan on import steel, aluminum tariffs
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 02:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States said Friday it will open talks with Japan over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
The U.S. Commerce Department United States Trade Representative's Office said the talks were aimed at addressing "global steel and aluminum excess capacity." Japan last week asked the United States to abolish the "Section 232" tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan ruling party on defensive to maintain sole lower house majority - polls
U.S. House puts off vote on infrastructure bill leaders had aimed for
U.S. House Democrats to subpoena Big Oil in climate deception probe
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment
U.S. committed to helping Taiwan defend itself - top U.S. diplomat