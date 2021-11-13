More than 27 million Americans have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot, while Europe has become the pandemic's epicentre again with several countries considering lockdowns and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame the crisis. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Netherlands will return to a partial lockdown from Saturday to contain a rapid surge in cases. * The Russian government published a draft proposal to require QR codes as proof of immunity to COVID-19 from air and railway travellers up to June 1.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden's vaccine requirements are prompting more Americans to get shots, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

* Canada's COVID-19 cases are creeping higher as cold weather approaches, and more restrictive public health measures may be needed if cases continue to climb. * Brazil's Supreme Court suspended a government order that prevented companies from requiring employees to provide proof that they have been vaccinate and stopped dismissals of those not immunized.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported the first cases among foreign athletes at preparatory events for the Feb. 4-Feb. 20 Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

* A growing cluster in China's Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by national authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior aides holed up in a nuclear command bunker to simulate an outbreak of a vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant to which children are vulnerable, describing such an eventuality as "the next war". * Moderna has offered to sell its vaccines to the African Union at $7 a shot, said the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Europe's drug regulator has recommended two COVID-19 antibody therapies - one from American-Swiss partners Regeneron-Roche and another from South Korea's Celltrion - to build up the region's defence as infections increase.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equity markets rallied on Friday, with European shares hitting new highs on strong earnings, while the dollar eased but posted its biggest weekly gain since late August.

* Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum said they would address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labour issues and continuing to respond to the pandemic. * The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs reached a record high in September while job openings stayed stubbornly above pre-pandemic levels, a sign that businesses may have to continue to raise wages in order to attract workers.

