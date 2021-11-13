Hyundai forms task force to support customers in flood-affected Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it has formed a task force to support flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. ''During these adverse times, we have ramped up our service support to flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry.

"This contribution is the company's way of expressing solidarity with the people of flood-affected areas, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent floods,'' Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement. The relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers' peace of mind, he added.

To ensure seamless mobility, the company said it has deployed a dedicated emergency roadside assistance service team to support the customers. Additionally, the automaker said it is also offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles.

