Over 18.53 Cr balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 123 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to the states and Union territories through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

More than 18.53 crore (18,53,90,836) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccines available to the states to enable better planning by them, and the streamlining of the vaccine supply chain, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and Union territories by providing Covid vaccines to them for free.

In the new phase of universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states, the ministry said.

