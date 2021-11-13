Two dead, 12 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Ramban district
Two persons were killed and 12 others seriously injured on Saturday, when a passenger vehicle fell into an over 600-feet gorge along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a government official here said. The accident took place near Digdole in Ramban district around 10 am, when the driver of an SUV, on its way from Jammu to Banihal, lost control while negotiating a blind curve, they said. A rescue team comprising police, Army, and local volunteers immediately swung into action after the incident, they said.
After hectic efforts, the team rescued 14 seriously injured, including two women, and four children aged between two and eight years.
The injured were rushed to a hospital where two persons were declared brought dead, the official said. Two injured women- Khalida (35) of Neel-Banihal and Ashu (35) of Uttar Pradesh - were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu, for specialized treatment, the official added.
