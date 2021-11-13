Left Menu

Covid violations: Over 3.16 lakh fined in Delhi between Apr 19-Nov 12

The data showed that 2,79,878 people were fined for not wearing masks, followed by 30,385 for not adhering to social distancing norms and 3,152 for consumption of liquor, pan and tobacco at public places. On Friday, police challaned 181 people for not wearing mask, one for holding large public gatherings and congregations and 19 for consumption of liquor, pan and tobacco at public places, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:49 IST
Over 3.16 lakh people were fined between April 19 and November 12 for violating Covid-related norms, of which the highest were for not wearing face masks, police said on Tuesday. According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,16,565 challans were issued for such violations during this period. The data showed that 2,79,878 people were fined for not wearing masks, followed by 30,385 for not adhering to social distancing norms and 3,152 for consumption of liquor, pan and tobacco at public places. Another 1,685 challans were issued for spitting in public places and 1,465 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data stated. On Friday, police challaned 181 people for not wearing mask, one for holding large public gatherings and congregations and 19 for consumption of liquor, pan and tobacco at public places, it said. Lockdown was imposed in Delhi in April in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ''unlock'' process began in a phased manner with the government allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31. In the following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.

