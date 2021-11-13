Left Menu

Goa tourism dept, MPT lock horns over beach shack allotment

The procedure of taking permission is for all kind of structures. Rai further assured that NOCs will be provided to set up shacks allotted by the tourism department in areas under its jurisdiction after the port authorities conduct an inspection to rule out any hindrance to their port activities.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:49 IST
Goa tourism dept, MPT lock horns over beach shack allotment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Goa tourism department and the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) have locked horns over the issue of beach shack allotment, after the latter insisted that shack owners should take a no objection certificate (NOC) from before erecting the structures.

Seasonal beach shacks are erected across the coastline of Goa. Certain beach stretches come under the MPT's jurisdiction in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, MPT's deputy chairman G P Rai said, ''If anything is to be established in port waters, you will have to take permission from the port. The procedure (of taking permission) is for all kind of structures.'' Rai further assured that NOCs will be provided to set up shacks allotted by the tourism department in areas under its jurisdiction after the port authorities conduct an inspection to rule out any hindrance to their (port) activities. "The NOC will be provided at a nominal cost, which would be decided as per the scale of rates by the tariff authority of major ports," the official said.

"In fact, allotting shacks is not our core activity and still, we are permitting them because of the state government," he added.

In reaction, the state tourism department has asked the MPT not to interfere in the erection of beach shacks permitted in accordance with the Beach Shack Policy 2019-22.

Objecting the MPT's action, GFP Chief Vijai Sardesai tweeted "MPT CONTROL SHIPS NOT #GOEMKARS! First the Coal-onisation by the limp @BJP4Goa govt, now colonization by #MPT! I call upon all #Goan shack operators to not succumb to the oppressive, control mindset of the #MPT and beg for NOCs. This is #Goa; we're #Goemkars! Hold your head high!".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

