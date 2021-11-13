Left Menu

IREDA logs highest ever net profit of Rs 299 cr in Apr-Sep this fiscal

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has posted an all-time high net profit of Rs 299.90 crore in the first half of this fiscal April-September 2021, the Ministry of New Renewable Energy said on Saturday.Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IREDA, a PSU under the Ministry of New Renewable Energy MNRE, today announced audited financial results for Half-year-1 and Quarter-2 FY2021-22 ending September 30, 2021, the ministry said in a statement.

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has posted an all-time high net profit of Rs 299.90 crore in the first half of this fiscal (April-September 2021), the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy said on Saturday.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), today announced audited financial results for Half-year-1 and Quarter-2 FY2021-22 ending September 30, 2021, the ministry said in a statement. According to the statement, the company has posted a total income from operations of Rs 684.80 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 110.27 crore for Q2 FY22. The company has reported an all-time high half-yearly (April-September 2021) PAT (net profit) of Rs 299.90 crore, it said.

The Board of Directors of the IREDA has approved the audited financial results for H1 (first half) & Q2 (second quarter July-September) FY 2021-22 ending September 30, 2021, it added.

The profit after tax or net profit grew to Rs 299.90 crore in April -September this year against Rs 206.63 crore in the same period in 2020. The total income from operations increased to Rs 1,386.97 crore (in (April-September this year) against Rs 1,284.94 crore a year ago. The net NPA declined to 4.87 per cent as of September 30, 2021, against 5.79 per cent a year earlier.

Its net worth stood at Rs 3,333.19 crore as of September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 2,742.98 crore.

During the second quarter its sanctioned loans totalling Rs 5,925.12 crore, against Rs 1,172.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Similarly, the loan disbursement in the second quarter stood at Rs 3,584.90 crore, compared to Rs 2,041.34 crore a year ago.

