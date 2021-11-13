Left Menu

Ujjivan Financial Services Q2 loss at Rs 68 cr

Ujjivan Financial Services on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.18 crore for September quarter 2021-22.It had posted a net profit of Rs 89.76 crore in the year-ago same period.

Ujjivan Financial Services on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.18 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 89.76 crore in the year-ago same period. Sequentially, the net loss narrowed from Rs 99.33 crore in quarter ended June 2021.

Total income was down at Rs 731.90 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 828.47 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses were higher at Rs 822.73 crore during the quarter. In the year-ago period, expenses stood at Rs 704.95 crore.

''Barun Kumar Agarwal, CFO of the company has tendered his resignation from the company to take up a senior position role in the finance department of the bank,'' the filing further said.

His resignation from the company will be effective from November 15, 2021 (close of business hours), it said. Ujjivan Financial Services is the parent company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

