Centre seeks details from States on accrued savings from direct benefit transfer schemes

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 13 (PTI): The Centre is seeking details from States on the estimated gains from various direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes and the accrued savings so far. The Union Cabinet Secretariat has listed the DBT schemes as one of the priority items for discussion at the 29th Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting scheduled for November 15 in the temple-town of Tirupati. Among the southern States, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Lakshadweep have not reported the estimated gains or benefits from DBT schemes so far. Puducherry has reported meagre savings. A note on the agenda of the SZC meeting says Karnataka and Telangana have not integrated their DBT portals with DBT Bharat despite numerous letters. “Direct Benefit Transfer is a high-priority governance reform initiated to ensure targeted and timely delivery of subsidies and benefits under various schemes of the government in a fair, transparent, efficient and reliable manner. At present, DBT is being implemented in 438 schemes in 55 Ministries\Departments of the Central government, wherein more than Rs 6.23 lakh crore has been transferred so far,” the note said. The Centre suggested that some more improvements in the interface and data accuracy of Jan Dhan Darshak Mobile App were needed. It asked the States to modify their DBT portals so as to reflect the savings on Central Schemes and State Schemes without overlapping or duplication. It said bogus and duplicate beneficiaries in various schemes have to be eliminated. “After that, the savings accrued may be calculated as per schematic norms,” it added.

