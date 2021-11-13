Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO to prepare development plan for 32 villages in Khopta New Town

The state government then instructed CIDCO to publish a development plan of the remaining 26 villages in the area in June this year. The development plan for 26 villages in the Khopta New Town Notified area will be prepared accordingly.

Maha: CIDCO to prepare development plan for 32 villages in Khopta New Town
CIDCO, the city planning agency of the Maharashtra government, on Saturday announced its declaration of intention to prepare a plan for the comprehensive development of 32 villages in Khopta New Town Notified area.

The state government has appointed CIDCO as the special planning authority for the Khopta New Town Notified area, which includes 32 villages (seven from Panvel tehsil of Raigad district and 25 from Uran tehsil). “After a development plan is in place for Khopta New Town Notified area, it will have an excellent opportunity for growth and the area will be developed with state-of-the-art infrastructure and social facilities,'' said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, CIDCO's vice-chairman and managing director.

CIDCO had published the development plan for six villages (Barpada, Karnala (Tara), Dolghar, Kasarbhat, Dighati) in April, 2008, which were approved by the state government according to the Development Control Regulations in April, 2012, it was stated. The state government then instructed CIDCO to publish a development plan of the remaining 26 villages in the area in June this year. The development plan for 26 villages in the Khopta New Town Notified area will be prepared accordingly. At the same time, the already sanctioned development plan for the six villages needs to be revised to make sure they comply with the necessary standards, it was stated.

