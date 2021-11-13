Left Menu

Liquor prices likely to fall from next week in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 19:46 IST
Liquor prices likely to fall from next week in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prices of alcoholic beverages (alcobev) in West Bengal are likely to see a downturn from next week as the state excise department has issued directives to all retailers indicating this.

In a notification to the retailers, the excise department said stickers with new MRP of all brands would reach all depots of West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) by November 15.

There shall be no indenting from November 14 till 11 am of November 16, while all Bevco depots will remain closed on November 14 and 15, the notification said.

Prices of alcoholic beverages in the state saw a sharp rise as an additional sales tax of 30 per cent was imposed after the first lockdown started in March 2020.

Alcobev manufacturers had appealed to the state government to reduce the levy saying it was denting sales substantially.

