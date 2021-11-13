Ayush Ministry to showcase ready-to-cook nutraceutical-based foods at International Trade Fair

Ready-to-cook nutraceutical-based food items that provide dietary support to patients with diabetes, obesity, chronic pains, and anaemia will be the major attractions of the Ayush Ministry's stall at the India International Trade Fair this year.

Nutraceuticals are largely products derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in them.

After a year's gap, the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14 -27, with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as its theme.

According to officials, there will be separate counters to promote the food products and medicines under various Ayush streams such as Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Yoga and Naturopathy.

Health practitioners of these streams will also provide free OPD consultation. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn yoga from expert trainers. The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) organises the mega fair, which was first held in 1979. The fair was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that IITF was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.

November 14-18 will be exclusively reserved for the business-to-business segment, following which it will be opened for the general public. The timings will be 9.30 am to 7.30 pm.

