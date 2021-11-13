EAM Jaishankar visits Dubai Expo; meets counterparts from Slovakia, Cyprus, Luxembourg

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the India Pavilion at the Dubai 2020 Expo where he met his counterparts from Slovakia, Cyprus and Luxembourg and discussed strengthening cooperation in key areas including healthcare.During his visit to the India Pavilion, Jaishankar praised it for having crossed the mark of 300,000 footfalls so far.Visited the IndiaPavilion expo2020dubai.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-11-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 20:11 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the India Pavilion at the Dubai 2020 Expo where he met his counterparts from Slovakia, Cyprus and Luxembourg and discussed strengthening cooperation in key areas including healthcare.

During his visit to the India Pavilion, Jaishankar praised it for having crossed the mark of 300,000 footfalls so far.

"Visited the #IndiaPavilion @expo2020dubai. The 300,000 footfalls we had yesterday speaks for itself," the minister said on Twitter.

The India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, which was inaugurated on October 1, crossed two lakh footfalls on November 3, becoming one of the most visited pavilions.

During the visit, Jaishankar met Ivan Korcok, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.

"Pleased to meet Slovakia FM @Ivankorcok in Dubai #Expo2020. Look forward to strengthening our cooperation with the Visegrad Group," Jaishankar said.

He also met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides at the Expo.

"Good to see Foreign Minister @Christodulides of Cyprus at the #IndiaPavilion in the Dubai #Expo2020," the minister said in a tweet.

Separately, Jaishankar met Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn and discussed with him bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

"Glad to catch up with FM Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg in Dubai. Discussed our health sector cooperation," he said on Twitter after the meeting.

Last week, Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said, "The October month was a huge success for the India Pavilion. We saw a strong visitor turnout and expect this momentum to continue in the coming months".

Expo 2020 is being hosted by the UAE's Dubai from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

