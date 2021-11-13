Left Menu

MP: Online marijuana racket busted, 2 held; e-commerce firm under scanner

An online marijuana sale racket was busted by Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, leading to the arrest of two persons and seizure of 20 kilograms of the contraband, an official said.The accused were operating the racket through a leading e-commerce firm, which was getting two-thirds of the profits generated, the official said, adding that evidence was being collected to see if it could be prosecuted for providing a platform for such drug transactions.

  • Country:
  • India

An online marijuana sale racket was busted by Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, leading to the arrest of two persons and seizure of 20 kilograms of the contraband, an official said.

The accused were operating the racket through a leading e-commerce firm, which was getting two-thirds of the profits generated, the official said, adding that evidence was being collected to see if it could be prosecuted for providing a platform for such drug transactions. ''On a tip off, we arrested Kallu Pawaiya (30) and dhaba owner Brijendra Tomar (35) from Bhind Gwalior Road on Saturday and recovered 20 kilograms of marijuana,'' Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI. ''Kallu used to source the marijuana from Vishakhapatnam through a reputed international e-commerce firm to Gwalior, Bhopal, Kota, Agra and other areas of the country. Brijendra helped him in the business,'' he said.

Kallu has so far sold one tonne of the contraband and transacted business worth Rs 1.1 crore, the SP said.

''Kallu ran his company under a fake name with PAN and GST number etc. The e-commerce firm got 66.66 per cent of profit from the illicit business. We are collecting evidence to prosecute the e-commerce company under section 29 (part of criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act,'' the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

