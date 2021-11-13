Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:02 IST
Three JKRTC employees terminated for 'dereliction of duties'
Three employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) were on Saturday terminated from service for alleged dereliction of their duties.

Managing Director of JKRTC Angrez Singh Rana issued the orders for termination of conductors Abdul Majid Dar and Sham-us-Din besides helper Rouf Ahmad Shah, an official spokesman said.

Earlier, on October 30 Rana had terminated the services of 15 employees for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of the revenue.

The Managing Director warned all the employees to refrain from causing losses to the corporation either by misappropriating the funds or due to incompetence while performing their duties, the spokesman said.

