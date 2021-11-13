Fire at garment factory in northeast Delhi; none hurt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:05 IST
A fire broke out on Saturday evening at a jacket manufacturing factory in northeast Delhi, officials said.
A call was received at 7.45 pm about the fire at the factory located opposite to the EDMC school in F-Block near Seelampur police station. A total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Around five people were rescued and no injury has so far been reported in the incident, a senior fire official said.
