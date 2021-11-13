Two dead, 12 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Two people were killed and 12 others seriously injured on Saturday, when a passenger vehicle fell into an over 600-feet gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a government official said.

The accident took place near Digdole in Ramban district around 10 am, when the driver of an SUV, on its way from Jammu to Banihal, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, the official said.

A rescue team comprising police, Army, and local volunteers immediately swung into action after the incident, he said.

After hectic efforts, the team rescued 14 seriously injured, including two women, and four children aged between two and eight years.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead, the official said.

Two injured women - Khalida (35) of Neel-Banihal and Ashu (35) of Uttar Pradesh - were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment, the official added.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his anguish over the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

''Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident at Digdole, Ramban. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, additional district magistrate, Ramban, Harbans Sharma ordered a magisterial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the accident.

In an order, Sharma appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, Dil Mir as inquiry officer and asked him to submit his report by November 20.

