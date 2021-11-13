Left Menu

IRCTC to get 'sattvik certificate' for some trains to religious sites, says Sattvik Council of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 23:58 IST
The IRCTC will promote ''vegetarian-friendly travel'' by getting some trains ''sattvik certified'', especially those running on routes connecting religious sites, according to a statement by Sattvik Council of India which is involved with the certification.

No one from the IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, was available for comment.

According to a press release issued by the Sattvik Council of India, it has tied up with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to introduce services that fits the requirements of vegetarians and promotes vegan travelling to holy destinations.

The IRCTC runs the Vande Bharat Express which travels from Delhi to Katra. It will be certified as 'sattvik', it said.

The Sattvik Council of India said it will launch the 'sattvik' certification scheme along with IRCTC on Monday. It will also develop a handbook of vegetarian kitchen jointly with the IRCTC.

In the release, it said the IRCTC has an ''understanding'' with it and has has decided to seek ''certification'' for some of the trains that go to pilgrimage destinations like the Vande Bharat express which goes to in Katra, the end stop for Vaishno Devi temple. This formula is likely to be replicated in around 18 trains, it said.

''IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants will be 'sattvik' certified to ensure ''vegetarian friendly travel,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

