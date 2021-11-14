Left Menu

MP govt planning to purchase cow dung for making fertilisers, other products: CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-11-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 11:40 IST
MP govt planning to purchase cow dung for making fertilisers, other products: CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the state government is working on the idea of purchasing cow dung to make fertilizers and other products out of it.

The state government is also considering starting an ambulance service with the helpline number '109' for animals to facilitate their medical treatment at their place instead of being transported, Chouhan said on Saturday during 'Shakti 2021', a convention of women veterinarians organized here by the Indian Veterinary Association.

"We are working in the direction of purchasing the cow dung and making fertilizers and other products out of it," said. Several products, including fertilizers, pesticides, medicines, and other items, are these days being made using the cow urine and dung, he said Noting that at times cows, buffaloes and bulls suffer from various diseases, the chief minister said, ''We have thought that like '108' (an ambulance service for citizens), '109' ambulance services should be started for animals.'' The animals will not need to be transported, which is a difficult task, to the hospital and a veterinary doctor will reach the spot for their treatment, he said.

Chouhan also said the state government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters, but they require the participation of society for better functioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021