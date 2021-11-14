Man killed as granite slabs falls on him

A 30-year-old man, employee of a construction company, died after being crushed by slabs of granite near a building which was being erected at Attavar in the city on Saturday night, police said.

The victim was identified as Abdulrahman Rilwan, a resident of Jeppu in the city.

The incident took place when a lorry loaded with granite slabs from Rajasthan had arrived and Rilwan went to photograph the vehicle. The granite slabs suddenly came crashing down on Rilwan, who suffered serious injuries, police said He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but his life could not be saved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)