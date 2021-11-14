Left Menu

2 attempt suicide near Maha secretariat in support of MSRTC employees' stir; held along with 4 others

Two men allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the Maharashtra secretariat on Sunday in support of the ongoing strike by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC, a police official said.Later, the two men and four other women who staged a protest in the middle of a road were detained, he said.A group of activists of the Jan Shakti Party reached outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai around 11 am.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 13:45 IST
2 attempt suicide near Maha secretariat in support of MSRTC employees' stir; held along with 4 others
  • Country:
  • India

Two men allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the Maharashtra secretariat on Sunday in support of the ongoing strike by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), a police official said.

Later, the two men and four other women who staged a protest in the middle of a road were detained, he said.

A group of activists of the Jan Shakti Party reached outside the state secretariat 'Mantralaya' in south Mumbai around 11 am. They started shouting slogans against the government for not fulfilling the demand of the MSRTC employees who are on strike since last month, seeking for the merger of the corporation with the state government, he said. Two men from the group then allegedly tried to immolate by pouring kerosene on themselves, while four women sat in middle of the road in support of the demand of the MSRTC employees, the official said.

However, police officials present there caught hold of the two men and foiled their suicide bid, he said.

The police then took the two men and the four women protesters to Marine Drive police station. A woman protester said they will agitate outside state Transport Minister's Anil Parab's residence to press for the demand of the MSRTC workers. Another protester claimed the government has money to raise the salaries of MLAs, but not of the state transport bus service workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021