Audi India rolls out Road Side Assistance service to flood-affected customers

German luxury carmaker Audi has announced 'Road Side Assistance (RSA) for its customers affected by the incessant rains that caused severe devastation in the city over the last week, the company said on Sunday.

The Road Side Assistance would be available round-the-clock for customers in the city and they can also call 1800-103-6800 for any assistance, the company said in a statement.

''As Chennai grapples with this unprecedented situation, we are making all possible efforts to help our customers in the city,'' Audi India, Head, Balbir Singh Dhillon said. ''I am positive that our Road Side Assistance service will come to the aid of our customers and bring them to safety,'' he added.

