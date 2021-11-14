Edelweiss General Insurance rolls out initiatives to support flood-hit customers

Edelweiss General Insurance has rolled out a host of initiatives to support customers in the wake of the devastation caused by incessant rains over the last few days in the city, the company said on Sunday. In a statement, the company said customers can avail free pick up and drop of their vehicles by preferred garages by calling toll free no. 180012000. Besides, they can also opt for spot settlement of claim from the insurer and get their vehicle repaired at their convenience.

The company said in case the damaged vehicle is placed for repair at a non-cashless workshop, Edelweiss General Insurance would waive off this requirement in the current situation.

Towards ensuring faster settlement, the company said by using BOLT, the company's live video streaming application they can inspect the vehicles instantly and the application can be used by consumers, partners and garages to ensure fast settlement. ''For minor damages, post inspection, customers can avail spot settlement'', the statement said. Edelweiss General Insurance said it boasts of over 1.9 million active consumers in the country, the statement added.

