Left Menu

Edelweiss General Insurance rolls out initiatives to support flood-hit customers

Edelweiss General Insurance has rolled out a host of initiatives to support customers in the wake of the devastation caused by incessant rains over the last few days in the city, the company said on Sunday. For minor damages, post inspection, customers can avail spot settlement, the statement said. Edelweiss General Insurance said it boasts of over 1.9 million active consumers in the country, the statement added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 16:42 IST
Edelweiss General Insurance rolls out initiatives to support flood-hit customers
  • Country:
  • India

Edelweiss General Insurance has rolled out a host of initiatives to support customers in the wake of the devastation caused by incessant rains over the last few days in the city, the company said on Sunday. In a statement, the company said customers can avail free pick up and drop of their vehicles by preferred garages by calling toll free no. 180012000. Besides, they can also opt for spot settlement of claim from the insurer and get their vehicle repaired at their convenience.

The company said in case the damaged vehicle is placed for repair at a non-cashless workshop, Edelweiss General Insurance would waive off this requirement in the current situation.

Towards ensuring faster settlement, the company said by using BOLT, the company's live video streaming application they can inspect the vehicles instantly and the application can be used by consumers, partners and garages to ensure fast settlement. ''For minor damages, post inspection, customers can avail spot settlement'', the statement said. Edelweiss General Insurance said it boasts of over 1.9 million active consumers in the country, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021