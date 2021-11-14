Left Menu

Saudia to order wide-body jets to fuel growth, CEO says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 18:05 IST
Saudi Arabian Airlines is planning to place a wide-body aircraft order next year to fuel rapid international expansion plans that will see it and a subsidiary flying to 200 mostly foreign destinations by 2030, Chief Executive Ibrahim Koshy told Reuters on Sunday.

The airline, also known as Saudia, expects to carry 85 million passengers a year by the end of the decade, up from 35 million prior to the pandemic, he said at the Dubai Airshow.

The state owned carrier flew to 90 destinations, including 28 domestic, before the pandemic.

