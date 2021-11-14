Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 18:47 IST
VA Tech WABAG reports consolidated Q2 net at Rs 25.93 cr
Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI): Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has reported consolidated profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 25.93 crore.

The city-based company had registered consolidated profit at Rs 13.93 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2021 consolidated profits stood at Rs 40.50 crore from Rs 18.97 crore registered during same period last year.

Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 686.97 crore from Rs 610.09 crore registered during the corresponding period year ago.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2021 consolidated total income grew to Rs 1,359.25 crore from Rs 1,042.26 crore registered same period last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said, ''We continue our journey of profitable growth in this quarter as well''.

''Our order pipeline looks strong and our focus on execution remains, which is reflective in our topline growth'', he added. The company has order book of over Rs 10,040 crore which includes framework contracts, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

