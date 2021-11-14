Skye Air to showcase India-made drones at Dubai Airshow

Drone delivery tech startup, Skye Air has become the first such entity from the country to showcase India-made drones at an international diaspora.

The platform said it will be exhibiting its cutting-edge technology at the 17th edition of the five-day Dubai Airshow, which commenced in the Gulf country on Sunday.

Skye Air will be exhibiting its flagship 'Skye Air One'- a multicopter with a load carrying capacity of 5 kg, speed of 40km/hour and an operational range of 20km, the company said in a release. Dubai Airshow is expected to attract over 1,200 exhibitors from 148 countries at the Dubai World Central.

In addition, more than 160 aircraft from leading manufacturers and airlines will be on static display while 80-plus startups and 20 country pavilions, including five new participants namely Brazil, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Israel will also be a part of the show.

“We are glad to exhibit our powerful UAV and operational experience of over 700 deliveries done in India in just five weeks, at the Dubai Airshow. The models that we will be showcasing are characterized by high performance as well as ease of use,”said Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-founder of Skye Air.

It's nice to participate in an international event where the role of startups and entrepreneurs will be centre stage, he said, adding, the company wants to be a global player and Dubai Airshow is a great opportunity for it to showcase its technology and expertise.

Skye Air is concentrating its efforts on designing, developing, operating and supplying various products and services related to drone delivery and allied ecosystem. It endeavours to transform, build and operate futuristic transport solutions helping mankind achieve a better life.

Capitalizing on its core competency in drone-based delivery and understanding the needs of different industries to save their precious time, help in case of natural disasters, ensure safe and secure delivery and cost-effectiveness, Skye Air recently participated in the drone trial runs of the Telangana government's 'Medicine from the Sky' project.

Dubai Airshow will have a major focus on new technologies where exhibitors will be showcasing the latest innovation and state-of-the-art solutions.

The brand new conference stage, Tech Xplore, will highlight how emerging technologies are helping reboot aviation and changing the entire flying experience. There will be new conferences focusing on trending aerospace topics like advanced aerial mobility, sustainability, and space, air traffic and cargo, the statement said.

