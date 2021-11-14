Left Menu

Passengers protest at Hyd airport over cancellation of flight

Alliance Air tweeted We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all our esteemed passengers due to cancellation of flight 9I885 which was scheduled to operate on Hyderabad - Jagdalpur - Raipur route due to technical reasons. For the convenience of passengers, hotel accommodation has been provided at Hyderabad and an additional flight is being planned for tomorrow morning to get our passengers reach their destination, it said in another tweet.Alliance Air is a regional arm of Air India.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:15 IST
Passengers protest at Hyd airport over cancellation of flight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI): A group of passengers including a Congress MP from Chhattisgarh, on Sunday staged a protest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after an Alliance Air flight from the city to Jagdalpur was cancelled.

Alliance Air said the flight 9I885 which was scheduled to operate on Hyderabad-Jagdalpur-Raipur route was cancelled due to technical reasons.

Earlier, the Congress MP from Bastar in Chhattisgarh Deepak Baij in a series of tweets said they were forced to stage protest at the Hyderabad airport against cancellation of the Hyderabad - Jagdalpur flight. He further said passengers were facing problems as the flight was cancelled ''without any reason''.

The Congress MP also shared few photos and videos of passengers along with himself sitting on a 'dharna' on the premises of the airport. Alliance Air tweeted : ''We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all our esteemed passengers due to cancellation of flight 9I885 which was scheduled to operate on Hyderabad - Jagdalpur - Raipur route due to technical reasons.'' ''For the convenience of passengers, hotel accommodation has been provided at Hyderabad and an additional flight is being planned for tomorrow morning to get our passengers reach their destination,'' it said in another tweet.

Alliance Air is a regional arm of Air India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021