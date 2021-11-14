Passengers protest at Hyd airport over cancellation of flight

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI): A group of passengers including a Congress MP from Chhattisgarh, on Sunday staged a protest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after an Alliance Air flight from the city to Jagdalpur was cancelled.

Alliance Air said the flight 9I885 which was scheduled to operate on Hyderabad-Jagdalpur-Raipur route was cancelled due to technical reasons.

Earlier, the Congress MP from Bastar in Chhattisgarh Deepak Baij in a series of tweets said they were forced to stage protest at the Hyderabad airport against cancellation of the Hyderabad - Jagdalpur flight. He further said passengers were facing problems as the flight was cancelled ''without any reason''.

The Congress MP also shared few photos and videos of passengers along with himself sitting on a 'dharna' on the premises of the airport. Alliance Air tweeted : ''We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all our esteemed passengers due to cancellation of flight 9I885 which was scheduled to operate on Hyderabad - Jagdalpur - Raipur route due to technical reasons.'' ''For the convenience of passengers, hotel accommodation has been provided at Hyderabad and an additional flight is being planned for tomorrow morning to get our passengers reach their destination,'' it said in another tweet.

Alliance Air is a regional arm of Air India.

