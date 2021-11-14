Five dead, three injured in two road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Five people died and three were injured in two road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and Shimla districts on Sunday, officials said.

In Kinnaur, four people died and one was injured when the car they were in rolled down the Sangla Chetkul road near Batseri Gate, Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Kishori Lak, Zia Lal and Madan Lal. They were residents of different villages of Kinnaur and were going to Batseri from Roghi to attend a marriage, he added.

Car driver Ramesh of Roghi village has been shifted to a hospital in Rampur in a critical condition, he added.

In Shimla, one person died and two were injured when their car met with an accident in Rohru, the police said.

The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital Rohru, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)