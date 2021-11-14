Left Menu

Five dead, three injured in two road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:17 IST
Five dead, three injured in two road accidents in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people died and three were injured in two road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and Shimla districts on Sunday, officials said.

In Kinnaur, four people died and one was injured when the car they were in rolled down the Sangla Chetkul road near Batseri Gate, Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Kishori Lak, Zia Lal and Madan Lal. They were residents of different villages of Kinnaur and were going to Batseri from Roghi to attend a marriage, he added.

Car driver Ramesh of Roghi village has been shifted to a hospital in Rampur in a critical condition, he added.

In Shimla, one person died and two were injured when their car met with an accident in Rohru, the police said.

The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital Rohru, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021