Left Menu

Manipur ambush: Bodies of martyred colonel, wife, son to reach Chhattisgarh on Mon

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:28 IST
Manipur ambush: Bodies of martyred colonel, wife, son to reach Chhattisgarh on Mon
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, who were killed in a militant attack in Manipur, will reach Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Monday as the military flight carrying the bodies made an emergency landing at Jorhat airport of Assam on Sunday following a technical snag.

Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja (36) and son Abir (5), hailing from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, besides four personnel of the paramilitary force, were killed in an ambush by militants in the north-eastern state on Saturday. A military spokesperson had said in Guwahati that the bodies will be kept at Jorhat overnight and the onward journey for the respective destinations will resume on Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, a Chhattisgarh government official had said the mortal remains of the martyred colonel, his wife and son will be brought to Raipur's Swami Vivekanand Airport from Imphal by late Sunday night, against the earlier arrival time of 7:30pm.

The plan was to keep the mortal remains in Devendra Nagar morgue here, from where they will be taken to Raigarh, around 250 km away from capital Raipur, on Monday in a helicopter, he had said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other public representatives and officials will pay tribute to the martyred colonel at Raipur airport, the state public relations department official had informed.

Seven people were killed in the ambush in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday and six bodies had been brought to the north-eastern state's capital Imphal, from where they were being taken to Guwahati by flight.

However, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Jorhat en route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021