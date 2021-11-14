Manipur ambush: Bodies of martyred colonel, wife, son to reach Chhattisgarh on Mon

The mortal remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, who were killed in a militant attack in Manipur, will reach Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Monday as the military flight carrying the bodies made an emergency landing at Jorhat airport of Assam on Sunday following a technical snag.

Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja (36) and son Abir (5), hailing from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, besides four personnel of the paramilitary force, were killed in an ambush by militants in the north-eastern state on Saturday. A military spokesperson had said in Guwahati that the bodies will be kept at Jorhat overnight and the onward journey for the respective destinations will resume on Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, a Chhattisgarh government official had said the mortal remains of the martyred colonel, his wife and son will be brought to Raipur's Swami Vivekanand Airport from Imphal by late Sunday night, against the earlier arrival time of 7:30pm.

The plan was to keep the mortal remains in Devendra Nagar morgue here, from where they will be taken to Raigarh, around 250 km away from capital Raipur, on Monday in a helicopter, he had said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other public representatives and officials will pay tribute to the martyred colonel at Raipur airport, the state public relations department official had informed.

Seven people were killed in the ambush in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday and six bodies had been brought to the north-eastern state's capital Imphal, from where they were being taken to Guwahati by flight.

However, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Jorhat en route.

