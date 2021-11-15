Left Menu

Investment-friendly environment created by UP govt, says chief secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 00:06 IST
Investment-friendly environment created by UP govt, says chief secy
Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of establishment of MSME units, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said on Sunday and asserted an investment-friendly environment has been created by the state government.

Tiwari made the remarks after inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair-2021 at the Pragati Maidan here.

Employment opportunities were provided to more than 1.50 crore people by providing loans to about 80 lakh micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units in the last four years in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Tiwari said Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of the establishment of MSME units.

A total of 89.99 lakh units are registered in the state, which is 14.20 per cent of the total registered units of the country.

The chief secretary said under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, online loan fairs were organized continuously through banks to ensure maximum flow of credit in the MSME sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

