Left Menu

China Oct industrial output rises 3.5% y/y

China's industrial output grew 3.5% in October from the same period a year ago, accelerating from a 3.1% increase in September while retail sales growth picked up, official data showed on Monday. The industrial output growth beat expectations of a 3.0% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts. Retail sales in October rose 4.9% compared to the same period last year.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 07:35 IST
China Oct industrial output rises 3.5% y/y
  • Country:
  • China

China's industrial output grew 3.5% in October from the same period a year ago, accelerating from a 3.1% increase in September while retail sales growth picked up, official data showed on Monday. The industrial output growth beat expectations of a 3.0% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales in October rose 4.9% compared to the same period last year. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 3.5% in October after rising 4.4% in September. Fixed asset investment rose 6.1% in the first 10 months from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 6.2% increase tipped by a Reuters poll and the 7.3% rise in January-September.

Momentum is faltering in the world's second-largest economy with gross domestic product growth hitting its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter.

Also Read: China Oct official services PMI falls to 52.4 vs 53.2 in Sep

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021