Clock is ticking for EB5 Visa investors looking for a USA green card

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors have until 3 December 2021 to take advantage of the current EB-5 investor visa in the USA. The investment program allows applicants to obtain a green card by investing 500,000 USD in a qualifying business. On 3 December, Congress will be voting on the US budget, with many proponents pushing for a potential increase to 750,000 or 900,000 USD. With the US passport ranked as the most powerful passport in the world, via the recently launched Global Passport Index, US citizenship is an important asset for any international investor. The Global Passport Index, created by the investment migration consultancy Global Citizen Solutions, provides a pioneering methodology that considers investment opportunities and quality of living alongside travel mobility.

''From limitless work opportunities and top-rated education to exceptional living standards, the USA is an easy choice for those looking beyond just a simple investment. While the approaching debate in Congress is something for us to keep an eye on, there is still time to take advantage of the current EB-5 investment cost. My only advice is if you're considering an investor visa in the US, submit your application soon. There's no telling what will happen next year'' , points out Patricia Casaburi, Managing Director at Global Citizen Solutions.

Investing in an EB-5 visa grants applicants and their family members the right to permanently live in the United States, with the possibility to receive your contribution back after the investment project is completed.

To qualify for the EB-5, applicants must directly invest at least $500,000 into a US-based business in Targeted Employment Areas (TEA), which is classified as areas in need of economic stimulation. The respective investment must create at least ten full-time jobs for American workers. Alternatively, applicants can invest $1million in non-targeted areas. Other conditions for applicants include holding a clean criminal record and being in excellent health. A key perk of the EB5 scheme is that the investor can obtain citizenship after five years, provided they live for six months per year in the United States.

The EB-5 visa program was created in 1990 to encourage foreign direct investment in new business development in rural or areas with high levels of unemployment. Through the visa program, foreign nationals can qualify for green cards in exchange for qualifying investments. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)