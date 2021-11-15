Left Menu

Clock is ticking for EB5 Visa investors looking for a USA green card

A key perk of the EB5 scheme is that the investor can obtain citizenship after five years, provided they live for six months per year in the United States.The EB-5 visa program was created in 1990 to encourage foreign direct investment in new business development in rural or areas with high levels of unemployment.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 10:30 IST
Clock is ticking for EB5 Visa investors looking for a USA green card
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors have until 3 December 2021 to take advantage of the current EB-5 investor visa in the USA. The investment program allows applicants to obtain a green card by investing 500,000 USD in a qualifying business. On 3 December, Congress will be voting on the US budget, with many proponents pushing for a potential increase to 750,000 or 900,000 USD. With the US passport ranked as the most powerful passport in the world, via the recently launched Global Passport Index, US citizenship is an important asset for any international investor. The Global Passport Index, created by the investment migration consultancy Global Citizen Solutions, provides a pioneering methodology that considers investment opportunities and quality of living alongside travel mobility.

''From limitless work opportunities and top-rated education to exceptional living standards, the USA is an easy choice for those looking beyond just a simple investment. While the approaching debate in Congress is something for us to keep an eye on, there is still time to take advantage of the current EB-5 investment cost. My only advice is if you're considering an investor visa in the US, submit your application soon. There's no telling what will happen next year'' , points out Patricia Casaburi, Managing Director at Global Citizen Solutions.

Investing in an EB-5 visa grants applicants and their family members the right to permanently live in the United States, with the possibility to receive your contribution back after the investment project is completed.

To qualify for the EB-5, applicants must directly invest at least $500,000 into a US-based business in Targeted Employment Areas (TEA), which is classified as areas in need of economic stimulation. The respective investment must create at least ten full-time jobs for American workers. Alternatively, applicants can invest $1million in non-targeted areas. Other conditions for applicants include holding a clean criminal record and being in excellent health. A key perk of the EB5 scheme is that the investor can obtain citizenship after five years, provided they live for six months per year in the United States.

The EB-5 visa program was created in 1990 to encourage foreign direct investment in new business development in rural or areas with high levels of unemployment. Through the visa program, foreign nationals can qualify for green cards in exchange for qualifying investments. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021