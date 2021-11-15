PB Fintech shares list with over 17 pc premium

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, listed with a premium of over 17 per cent against its issue price of Rs 980 on Monday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 1,150, up 17.34 per cent on both the BSE and NSE.

It then gained 22.95 per cent to Rs 1,205 on the BSE.

The initial public offer of PB Fintech Limited was subscribed 16.59 times earlier this month.

The Price range for the Rs 5,710-crore offer was at Rs 940-980 per share.

PB Fintech commanded a market valuation of Rs 52,800.49 crore on the BSE in early trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)